WATCH: Van Tries To Knock Off Motorcyclists On Mellieħa Road

Footage has emerged online of a van trying to knock off motorcyclists driving along a Mellieħa road.

The video, uploaded to Youtube by user Courior1200, shows a group of motorcyclists driving on Triq Louis Wettinger at night. The video was uploaded a month ago, however, the exact date of the footage cannot be confirmed.

A van soon approaches behind them, eager to get past the motorcycles in front of them. The motorcycle switches lane to allow the van to pass. However, the van driver responds by veering over to the left in an attempt to knock the motorcyclist off his bike.

Luckily, the driver managed to escape being crushed against the road’s boundary wall.