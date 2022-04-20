Vandals Spray Ray Azzopardi’s Home Door, Letterbox And Intercom With Red Paint 

Vandals targeted the Tarxien home of Malta’s former ambassador to Belgium and longtime PL activist Ray Azzopardi last night.

Azzopardi and his partner Clint Flores published photos showing their front door, wall, letterbox and intercom sprayed with red paint, stating the incident took place between 8:15pm and 11pm last night.

“I thank my neighbours for helping me clean the paint off my door and the police for investigating,” Azzopardi said, urging anyone who has any information to report it to the police.