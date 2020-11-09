Vandals Wreck Centuries-Old Kalkara Column Two Years After Getting Restored

A historic column at Triq Santa Liberata in Kalkara has been vandalised, only two years after getting restored.

This same artefact was also vandalised back in January 2018 after end-of-year festivities.

The column was built way back when Malta was under the rule of the Knights of St John. It was restored only two years ago, under the Restoration Directorate.

Kalkara Mayor Wayne Aquilina took to Facebook to denounce this act of vandalism.