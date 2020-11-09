Vandals Wreck Centuries-Old Kalkara Column Two Years After Getting Restored

د . إAEDSRر . س

A historic column at Triq Santa Liberata in Kalkara has been vandalised, only two years after getting restored.

This same artefact was also vandalised back in January 2018 after end-of-year festivities.

The column was built way back when Malta was under the rule of the Knights of St John. It was restored only two years ago, under the Restoration Directorate.

Kalkara Mayor Wayne Aquilina took to Facebook to denounce this act of vandalism.

“I get so hurt when I receive this news. I am angry and I wholeheartedly deplore this act of vandalism on the historic column at Triq Santa Liberata,” Aquilina wrote.

“This was restored with great care back in 2018, under the Restoration Directorate. The local council will do all it can for justice to be served.”

What do you make of this?

