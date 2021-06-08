Vast Majority Believe Decriminalising Prostitution Would Benefit Organised Crime, Malta Women’s Lobby Survey Finds

A recent survey has found that the majority of people believe that the decriminalisation of prostitution will largely benefit organised crime in Malta.

The phone survey was conducted by MISCO last February on behalf of the Malta Women’s Lobby and consisted of a random sample of 404 respondents.

It found that 96% of respondents believed that people working in prostitution are at risk of physical injury, 98% percent believed there is a risk of sexual violence, 97% believe that there is a risk of mental trauma and 99% believe that there is a risk of sexual health problems.

The survey also found that every three of four respondents believe that prostitution would benefit organised crime through “money-laundering, human trafficking and the sale of illegal drugs.”

Meanwhile, 80% of respondents believed that the legalisation of prostitution will increase sexual violence in society.

The Malta Women’s Lobby concluded that the results “give a very clear message to government not to legalise or decriminsalise prostitution” and called for protection of vulnerable people caught in prostitution.

Moreover, it advocated for the implementation of the Equality Model, also known as the Nordic Model, which decriminalises the prostitutes and criminalises the buyers.

The publication of such findings is said to have come after requests by Malta Women’s Lobby to meet Prime Minister Robert Abela were not answered.

“It is our sincere hope that the government realises that the road it has embarked on, goes against the wishes of the Maltese people and those who have gender equality at heart,” it said in a statement.

“A government committed to gender equality does not legalise the selling of human bodies for sex, as if they were an object to be used and abused by men.”

Meanwhile, an upcoming prostitution law set to be discussed at Cabinet is expected to include reforms to decriminalise the act, with an emphasis on placing the rights of sex workers who legitimately want to work in the industry at the forefront of discussions.

