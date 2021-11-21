Vegan Cinnamon Rolls And Toffee Mini-Pancakes Made With Mamma’s Love At New Bakery In Ta’ Xbiex

A new bakery in Ta’ Xbiex is dedicated to offering freshly made local and exotic specialities – some vegan – literally handmade by a mamma and her sons. Mamma’s Sugar just opened, but it’s been making waves for months now sending out home deliveries via pre-order ahead of their brick-and-mortar store opening. Renowned for their vegan cinnamon rolls, no bake cakes and decadent toffee-drizzles desserts, anyone with a sweet tooth looking for some munchies will definitely find something to hit the spot.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, chef Alen Osman explained what he and his family wanted to bring to Malta’s culinary scene. “As a foreigner living here for almost six years, we wanted to offer local and regional foods here – and they’re always best when made from mamma’s hands,” he said. “All pasty products are made by my mother, myself and brother, and we do have local Balkan sweets from the region we come from but we also have a wide range of cakes, cookies and treats.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamma’s Sugar (@mammassugarmalta)

Operating since April, they wanted to open an actual shop due to “big demand”.

“All our desserts are homemade and they are being made fresh every night.” And when it comes to some of their alternative vegan dishes, Osman said it was important to offer these as well. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamma’s Sugar (@mammassugarmalta) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamma’s Sugar (@mammassugarmalta) “At the moment we have vegan no bake cakes which which we do by request, as well as our vegan cinnamon rolls.”

Opening today in Ta' Xbiex, anyone looking for some family-style desserts – potentially of Balkan origin – might want to pass by Mamma's Sugar; just don't forget to grab something extra for your own mother.