Vegan ‘Left Hungry’ After Finding Out Mater Dei Doesn’t Cater For Him Or People With Food Intolerances

A Maltese man currently recovering in Mater Dei Hospital has spoken out after being left “hungry for the past three days” due to him being not offered any vegan options.

“I kind of need your help,” Brandon Galea said in a Vegan Facebook group.

“I’ve been in hospital for the past three days, with non-COVID issues, the doctors keep telling me that I need to eat and I keep telling everyone that I’m vegan – and every time I have to explain what veganism is, and all I get are smirky looks,” he continued.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Galea explained how he’s only eaten one meal over the last three days, a meal he described as “foul”.