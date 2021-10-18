Vegan Steak, Bacon And Omelette Ftira? New Alternative Eatery Opens In Balzan

Ever wanted a classic Maltese bajd u bacon breakfast roll or ftira biż-żejt… but didn’t want to eat any meat or fish? A new colourful eatery in Balzan may have exactly what you’re looking for, turning some classic meaty dishes into vegan alternatives in a lowkey and affordable way. Bruvv caught eyes with its bright blue and yellow aesthetic, but its vegan menu has got the community excited. Their vegan minute steak cooked in a rich gravy sauce, in-house smoky “bacon” and vegan omelette topped with onion jam has already got people hyped – and the reviews have given it a resounding two thumbs up.

“Definitely worth the visit,” said one vegan diner reporting back. “We had the chicken and mushroom ftira and a BLT. Well, actually two rounds of BLT because it was that good. Prices are great too.” Their vegan ftira biż-żejt uses in-house made chickpea “tuna” alongside red onions, olives, capers, butter beans and fresh mint. But fret not if you aren’t vegan – they also offer all of these options in their original forms as well.

If you are looking for something a bit lighter, grab their egg and avocado toastie – the thick sliced breads and soft filling alongside an espresso is the right way to start the day.

Alternatively, live your best Mediterranean life and grab a nice big bowl of pasta – vegan options available as well. Pasta can never be the wrong answer.

With Malta celebrating Malta Meat Free Week this week, this could be your call to try a cruelty-free alternative to one of your favourite snacks – you may even be surprised and end up starting an entirely new chapter of your culinary life. Which dish would you go for? Tag someone who needs to take you to Balzan for an alternative ftira ASAP