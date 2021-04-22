Veteran Police Officer Charged With Raping Qawra Woman He Was Meant To Help

A police officer has been remanded in custody after being charged with raping a woman who had called for help after being robbed.

When the officer, Glen Carabott, went to her residence to provide assistance, he allegedly raped her. The reports were made the evening of the 16th at the Qawra station. Carabott, who is 40-years-old and has been on the force for 18 years, went to investigate the robbery, TVM reported.

It is believed there is footage of the sexual encounter. Carabott has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Prosecutors explained that no report was made about the robbery after the incident, and no investigation to relocate the woman’s stolen property was initiated.

The man’s defence lawyers asked for bail, arguing that the witness in question’s testimony has been preserved.

However, prosecutors objected, stating the grave nature of the charges, as well as the fact that he is a police officer, means he shouldn’t be granted bail. The officer had previously called the victim outside of work hours.

The lawyer also argued that more testimony may be needed due to the fact that footage of the incident was found on Carabott’s phone.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella did not grant the defendant bail.

Cover photo: TVM

