Victor Desira, Father-Of-Two, Identified As Man Who Died From Five-Storey Fall In Żabbar

A man who died yesterday after falling five storeys in Żabbar while working has been identified as 59-year-old Victor Desira from Żejtun.

Desira, who is a father-of-two, was working on Triq John Delia when he fell five storeys. He was certified dead on site by a medical team.

“You were a sincere, humble man with a heart of gold,” said Eric Mercieca on Facebook.

Ghaziz Victor R.I.P Ghadna sissa ma nistewx nemnu u nizluwa meta smajna l ahbar ta dizgrazzja f lehha ta berqa. Kont… Posted by Eric Mercieca on Saturday, April 17, 2021

“We still can’t believe and process the news about the accident,” he said.

Earlier this week, another worker lost his life after falling several stories from a construction site at Marsaskala. The man, believed to be an Albanian national, was pronounced dead at the site.

Despite numerous appeals for better health and safety in the construction industry, Malta continues to be plagued with incidents of work-related accidents which, in certain cases, have ended with people paying the ultimate price.

Rest In Peace, Victor