Victory Kitchen Duo To Swim 24-Hour-Long Relay During Annual Fundraiser
Victory Kitchen will be organising its Annual Charity Swim on 7th and 8th May to raise funds and continue to help people across the country.
Like last year the event is an ambitious one: a combined 24-hour swim marathon at Neptunes Pool in Balluta.
On the day, Victory Kitchen founders Rafel Sammut and Andrew Arrigo will hit a relay swim that will have them swim 12 hours’ worth of laps each. A target distance of 35km, but that is only a minimum.
“The idea is that we would be converting every Euro collected into the distance that Rafel and I would each have to swim, with the potential to extend our swim beyond the 12-hour mark we have already committed to,” Andrew said.
The swim will be lengthened further, should companies continue pledging funds to the cause.
The challenge is nothing short of arduous, especially considering the mundane nature of swimming laps in open waters.
Funds will help the soup kitchen, but there is a deeper cause…
While donations will be used to help the Soup Kitchen grow and even increase their operations, 25% of all donations will be given to the Len and Jacob Wellness Fund.
Len and Jacob Galea – two seven-year-old twins suffer from a rare medical condition that has no cure but are currently undergoing medical therapy to help them through this difficult time.
“We hope to collect as much as possible in order to help us help more people by giving them a hot meal a day – to individuals, families, and the Galea family. To the brave Len and Jacob,” added Andrew.
Brothers Rafael and Andrew set up Victory Kitchen at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim? To provide food to those who needed it.
A remarkable endeavour already. But now, the charity has moved beyond supporting people affected by the pandemic, uniting with social workers, parishes, and NGOs for a greater cause.
Their mission has them ensure “that nobody goes to bed hungry”.
Over a span of 108 weeks, the brothers have been providing close to 1,350 meals a week directly to families in need, as well as around 500 meals per week to NGOs so that they can use their funds for their primary purpose, whilst the soup kitchen relieves them of the burden of the cost of meals.
Although we now find ourselves easing out of the pandemic, there are still some challenges to overcome. Challenges with individuals – or even families – that still have no food. And still, their demand grows stronger.
They will be looking to expand their operations with larger premises to prepare more meals. It is also their wish to bring in a van to collect more produce and deliver more meals.
Their ambitions are limited only by funds. And that is where you could come in.
Donations can be made to APS IBAN: MT10APSB77013000000044687710017 or via Revolut (9944 1950) or BOV App (9944 1950).
