Victory Kitchen Duo To Swim 24-Hour-Long Relay During Annual Fundraiser

Victory Kitchen will be organising its Annual Charity Swim on 7th and 8th May to raise funds and continue to help people across the country. Like last year the event is an ambitious one: a combined 24-hour swim marathon at Neptunes Pool in Balluta. On the day, Victory Kitchen founders Rafel Sammut and Andrew Arrigo will hit a relay swim that will have them swim 12 hours’ worth of laps each. A target distance of 35km, but that is only a minimum. “The idea is that we would be converting every Euro collected into the distance that Rafel and I would each have to swim, with the potential to extend our swim beyond the 12-hour mark we have already committed to,” Andrew said. The swim will be lengthened further, should companies continue pledging funds to the cause. The challenge is nothing short of arduous, especially considering the mundane nature of swimming laps in open waters.

Funds will help the soup kitchen, but there is a deeper cause… While donations will be used to help the Soup Kitchen grow and even increase their operations, 25% of all donations will be given to the Len and Jacob Wellness Fund. Len and Jacob Galea – two seven-year-old twins suffer from a rare medical condition that has no cure but are currently undergoing medical therapy to help them through this difficult time. “We hope to collect as much as possible in order to help us help more people by giving them a hot meal a day – to individuals, families, and the Galea family. To the brave Len and Jacob,” added Andrew.