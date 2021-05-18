‘Don’t Give Koħħu Money So He’s Stuck With Legal Aid Lawyer’: Yorgen Fenech’s Business Partner Told Melvin Theuma

Yorgen Fenech’s business partner Johann Cremona pressured middleman Melvin Theuma into leaving Vince Muscat without funds and in the arms of a legal aid lawyer to prevent him from speaking up about key players in the plot to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Well-informed sources have told Lovin Malta that recordings exist showing Cremona and Theuma in deep conversation about the issue. At the time, Muscat, who was represented by lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, had already named Theuma to police investigators.

It appears that the men were hopeful that without funds Muscat would be forced to turn to legal aid. Azzopardi dropped Muscat as his client in October 2019, a few weeks before the arrests of Fenech and Theuma. Marc Sant, who was the then-Head of the Legal Aid office was eventually appointed as Muscat’s lawyer. Sant still represents Muscat to this day.

Sources suggested that the men hoped Muscat would be left depending on a legal aid office that was and remains worryingly understaffed. Sant has since left the legal aid office, with sources insisting that it remains without a head.

Questions sent to the Justice Ministry about the issues in the legal aid office remained unanswered by the time of publication.

Cremona, who is not under investigation for any involvement in the assassination plot or attempts to cover it up, has hung over this case like a shroud. Theuma has told the court several times that he would visit Cremona almost daily to confide in him over the case and unload the significant pressure he felt after the murder.

Meanwhile, it has already been revealed that there exist several recorded conversations between Theuma and Cremona – where the pair discuss leaks from the police force, Theuma’s imminent arrest, and Muscat’s attempts to secure a pardon. Cremona was even the one who discussed Raymond Aquilina’s involvement in the arrests.

Beyond his relationships with Theuma and Fenech, Cremona also has ties to Kenneth Camilleri, the former OPM security guard with links to Keith Schembri. He has confirmed that he was the one to set up several meetings between Theuma and Camilleri, one of which detailed an attempted plot to get the three men charged with murder out on bail.

Cremona has downplayed any relationship with Schembri. However, he has confirmed that Schembri did call him up sometime in September 2019 “panicked” because he could not locate Fenech.

On his part, Cremona has denied all wrongdoing – insisting he was just acting as a confidante for Theuma.

Muscat, on the other hand, has turned witness in the case in exchange for a reduced sentence. He has already testified over the involvement of the Degiorgios in the case and has even linked former Minister Chris Cardona to the plot.

It remains to be seen whether Cremona will ever be placed under investigation for his role.