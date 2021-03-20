Vince Muscat Requests Second Pardon In Exchange For Information On Three Major Crimes

Vince Muscat, the man who pleaded guilty for his involvement in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, has requested a second pardon in exchange for information on three major crimes.

Just last month, Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, was granted a pardon for providing information about the 2015 killing of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Times of Malta is now reporting that the self-confessed assassin is seeking a second pardon for his role in two armed robbery attempts and an assassination.

Muscat took to the stand earlier this month, after pleading guilty, to testify in the case against George and Alfred Degiorgio.

In his testimony, Muscat claimed that former minister Chris Cardona allegedly met with suspected triggerman Alfred Degiorgio and provided him with information on Daphne Caruana Galizia’s whereabouts.

Muscat told the court that Degiorgio was insistent that Cardona allegedly knew of the murder plot and that the men had been paid €150,000 to kill her.

Muscat also spoke of another “big job” also allegedly involving Cardona. He told the court that the three men and a sitting minister were involved in the botched heist on HSBC in 2010.

The minister has so far been unnamed. However, journalist Manuel Delia has suggested that it could Minister within the Office of Prime Minister Carmelo Abela.

Abela had categorically denied any involvement with the failed heist.

What do you make of this? Let us know below