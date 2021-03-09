Vince Muscat Was Paid €20,000 For Carmel Chircop Murder

Vince Muscat was paid €20,000 for his role in the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop, Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud has revealed.

Arnaud revealed the information during today’s compilation of evidence against Adrian Agius, Robert Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio over the murders of Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Muscat, who has been granted a presidential pardon in exchange for information on the Chircop murder, told police that he received €10,000 from George Degiorgio, on behalf of Adrian Agius, and a further €10,000 from Agius himself.

Chircop was killed after he was shot four times while walking to a garage complex in John Borg Street, Birkirkara in October 2015.

During the sitting, Arnaud gave chilling details from the murder plot.

Muscat told police that Degiorgio, Vella, and himself conducted the murder, with Degiorgio being the person who brought Muscat onto the murder plot. With the help of information from Agius, the men followed Chircop for weeks before the murder.

Degiorgio was the getaway driver while Vella and himself sat in the backseat. At around 7am, Vella fired five shots in Chircop’s direction. The Agius brothers provided the murder weapon.

Arnaud confirmed that four bullets hit Chircop. The fifth ricocheted off Chircop’s vehicle.

The three men had practised their escape route beforehand. CCTV footage showed the vehicle fleeing the scene, making its way to Santa Venera.

Muscat has confirmed with police the car was garaged in Santa Venera. They then made their way to Vella’s apartment to change their clothes before going on their separate ways.

Two weeks later, the men went to dispose of the gun. It was dumped in the water by Tiger Bar in Marsa.

Soon after the murder, Chircop’s wife revealed to police that her husband had been chasing Adrian Agius for money in the months leading up to the murder.

She explained that in July 2015, the pair had gone to see a villa in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, which Agius was offering to settle the debt. The pair agreed to not take up the offer.

She also said that a few months later, her husband had an argument on the phone with Agius while they were abroad.

The last call between Agius and Chircop was in October, two days before the murder.

Chircop was owed around €600,000 to fund More Supermarkets’ purchase of a warehouse in Qormi. Agius was a shareholder along with Ryan Schembri and Etienne Cassar. The deal went bust once Schembri fled the islands.

Agius was brought in for questioning, refusing legal assistance. He said the fees were related to a sale and that Chircop marked it down as a loan to evade taxes.

Agius did confirm that Chircop was chasing him for money but brushed it off by explaining he had many creditors. He said that he was planning to take Chircop to court over the issue.

He provided an alibi to police, insisting that he was abroad when the murder took place. He was pressured on his relationship with George Degiorgio, but it was not fruitful.

Agius was released that same day. However, Arnaud said police knew he was behind it but did not have the evidence to prosecute.

This all changed once Muscat was granted his pardon. Muscat has taken police to all the sites and has even helped them locate the gun.

Muscat has also pleaded guilty for his role in the Caruana Galizia murder. Information on the role of Robert Agius and Jamie Vella in the murder is also being discussed today.

