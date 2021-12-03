Vince Muscat Will Testify In Maksar Brothers’ Case Challenging His Presidential Pardon 

Muscat’s lawyer recently renounced his brief and it is unclear who will be replacing him.

All three were arrested and charged after Muscat struck a deal with the authorities, which saw him accept a 15-year sentence for his role in the Caruana Galizia assassination, and a presidential pardon in the Chircop case.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella have been charged with providing the bomb that was used to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia, while Adrian Agius has been charged with commissioning the assassination of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.

Self-confessed hitman Vince Muscat il-Koħħu will be called to testify in a Constitutional case filed by Maksar brothers Adrian and Robert Agius and their associate Jamie Vella, in which they ask the court to declare a pardon granted to Muscat in breach of their rights.

Last month they filed proceedings arguing that Muscat’s pardon breached their right to a fair hearing because the pardon was granted by the Cabinet to a person it’s ministers had an interest in protecting.

The case kicked off today, with the court being told that the witnesses being requested included Muscat, as well as lead investigator Keith Arnaud, a representative from the Office of the President which technically grants pardons, as well as the chairman of the Caruana Galizia public inquiry board.

Arnaud and Muscat would be the main witnesses in the case, the court was told.

In their application, they argued that some members of Cabinet, including those who might be under investigation, ensured that Muscat, and not others, received a pardon, to ensure that certain facts about the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia remained hidden.

They also noted that Arnaud had told the court that the police had not moved against Agius and Vella before because of a lack of evidence to prosecute them and that the public inquiry had found the cabinet to be indirectly responsible for the journalist’s assassination.

A request by the Caruana Galizia family lawyers to be included in the case was granted by Magistrate Robert Mangion.

The case is expected to resume in January.

