Viral Video Of Youths Revelling At Party During Lockdown Was Not Shot In Malta

A viral video that people claimed showed youths at a party in Buġibba was actually filmed in Canary Wharf, Lovin Malta is informed.

The video, which has been making the rounds on social media today, showed a group of youths at a house party along with a geotag that read ‘Buġibba, Malta’.

While many believed that the video was shot in Malta during lockdown, and police allegedly investigating the incident, the user who uploaded it informed Lovin Malta that it was, in fact, shot at Canary Wharf in London.

“The story behind the video is coming up and it is going to be interesting and will have a big message,” he said.

While most people have been respecting Malta’s quasi-lockdown restrictions, reports of illegal parties have been cropping up here and there.

Last week, a video was published online of people celebrating a birthday party in an outdoor area. Clubhouse Europe’s Joao Coronel was present, along with co-founder Zak Grech Fenech and DJ Ant.

The video drew nationwide criticism for the irresponsible behaviour shown while Malta continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

