Wall And Signs Removed From Fomm Ir-Riħ… But No One Knows Who Put Them There

A wall and sign erected to block the public’s access to Fomm Ir-Riħ bay have been removed – however, sources said authorities are perplexed as to who put them there in the first place.

Earlier today, Lovin Malta revealed how a short rubble wall blocking a path down to the bay was constructed, along with a sign informing people that the area was “private property” and that the “countryside should be enjoyed from the road”.

Signs had also been erected across the site in question, informing people that the area is private and that camping, controlled fires, and barbecues are strictly not allowed.

Since then, Rabat’s local council descended upon the area to remove the signs.

Well-informed sources told Lovin Malta that neither the government nor the owner had erected the signs in the area. The perpetrators are unknown, however, similar signs have been sprouting up all over the area.

The land is owned by Malta Developers’ Association Head Sandro Chetcuti. Last January after controversy erupted because access to the bay had been restricted, the Planning Ministry and Chetcuti pledged that a gate would not be erected pending discussions. The ministry and Chetcuti insisted that the gate was erected for safety reasons.

Fomm ir-Riħ has been somewhat dangerous to visitors following a clay slop collapse in August 2020, which effectively covered a significant part of the bay.

However, a 1983 deed “establishes gratuitously as from the date of this deed in favour of the Government, on whose behalf the Commissioner of Lands accepts, a perpetual right and access therefrom to the foreshore and the sea over a divided portion of land situated in the locality of Fomm ir-Rih, in the limits of Imgarr, Malta”.