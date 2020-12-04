WARNING: Fake Lovin Malta Account Asking People For Their Personal Details

Some people have also been contacted via email.

The profile called Lovin’Malta, which has since been reported and removed from Facebook, asked for people’s credit card details as part of a con to claim a gourmet hamper worth €100.

A fake profile impersonating Lovin Malta has been reportedly requesting people’s bank details in order to win a “surprise” gift.

An example of the scam message people are receiving

If you receive this message, do not give any of your personal details, report it and get in touch with Lovin Malta’s official Facebook page.

Lovin Malta will not ask you for any sensitive information through unprotected channels like WhatsApp, Messenger or on the phone.

No legitimate company will ever ask for your banking details in order to claim a prize in such a manner.

Be sure to check whether the page has the blue tick, to make sure it is the real Lovin Malta account.

In general, if you ever come across fake profiles like this, you should report them immediately to Facebook. Find out more about that here.

