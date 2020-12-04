د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WARNING: Fake Lovin Malta Account Asking People For Their Personal Details

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A fake profile impersonating Lovin Malta has been reportedly requesting people’s bank details in order to win a “surprise” gift.

The profile called Lovin’Malta, which has since been reported and removed from Facebook, asked for people’s credit card details as part of a con to claim a gourmet hamper worth €100.

Some people have also been contacted via email.

An example of the scam message people are receiving

An example of the scam message people are receiving

If you receive this message, do not give any of your personal details, report it and get in touch with Lovin Malta’s official Facebook page.

Lovin Malta will not ask you for any sensitive information through unprotected channels like WhatsApp, Messenger or on the phone.

No legitimate company will ever ask for your banking details in order to claim a prize in such a manner. 

Be sure to check whether the page has the blue tick, to make sure it is the real Lovin Malta account.

In general, if you ever come across fake profiles like this, you should report them immediately to Facebook. Find out more about that here.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: Muscat Claims Schembri’s Late Night Visit Hours Before Arrest Was Over Resignation

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK