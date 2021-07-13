Waste Collector Hospitalised After Being Run Over In Mellieħa

A waste collector has been hospitalised after being struck by a vehicle while on the job in Mellieħa.

In footage published by TVM, blood can be seen on the road as traffic piles up due to the incident. The worker was given medical treatment on the scene before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm in Triq il-Kbira, Mellieħa. The man is believed to have been struck as he was collecting rubbish bags earlier today.

Police told Lovin Malta that his condition was as yet unknown.

Drivers were told to find alternate routes as the road needed to be closed due to the accident.

