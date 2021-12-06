Wasteserv Backs Work Done On Malta’s Waste Crisis Even Though 88% Of Trash Goes To Landfill

Wasteserv backed the work being done to solve Malta’s waste management crisis despite figures showing that 88% of all waste generated in the country goes directly to landfills.

In a statement following a Lovin Malta article detailing new NSO figures, Wasteserv insisted that 2021 will be the best year ever on record in terms of recycling. It claimed that there has been a threefold increase in plastic recycling, which currently is around 7% of the total amount recycled in 2020.

However, it did concede that further drastic improvements are required. Currently, around half of the material delivered in grey and green bags are not recyclable – and includes material like clinical waste, flammable material and other general waste.

Secondly, it said that the quantity of recyclables needs to at least double, stressing that the public and industry must significantly reduce the mixed waste generated and increase drastically separation at source.

Still, Wasteserv welcomed the Government’s efforts on a new Long-term Waste Management Plan that includes the required policies based on the reduce, reuse, recycle concept to stimulate this change. It said that these policies will be crucial for the half-billion investment that is planned at ECOHIVE to reach its full potential.

“Not only is Malta working on various fronts to move away from a historic reliance on landfills, but it is also correcting the mistakes of the past by returning back to nature massive landfill sites,” it said.

“In conclusion, WasteServ notes that although the current year goes down as the best ever in its history, it is fundamental for everyone to continue to understand the need for further drastic improvements which can only materialise through joint efforts between all the stakeholders involved especially the general public and the commercial community. We are leaving no stone unturned. “

Wasteserv also made reference to the waste-to-energy plant, which is still looking for its preferred bidder even though it was scheduled to be completed by 2023.

It said that the project’s competitive dialogue procedure is by nature an extensive one and involves the Preliminary Qualification Questionnaire (PQQ), Invitation To Participate to Dialogue (ITPD) and Best Available Final Offer stages (BAFO).

“The laborious nature of the Competitive Dialogue Procedure includes the required safeguards to secure the best possible deal for Malta in a fair and transparent manner. The procurement has now reached the final stage (BAFO) with the process expected to be concluded in the first months of next year,” it said.

Malta generates one of the highest volumes of municipal waste per capita when compared to other EU countries. The country is miles behind its waste management targets.

The mandatory separation of waste was only introduced at the end of 2018, but still, Malta holds one of the lowest rates of recycling across the bloc.

Do you think enough is being done to solve Malta’s waste crisis?