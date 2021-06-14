WATCH: 17-Year-Old Maltese Youth Pulls Off The Wildest Wheelchair Basketball Trick Shots
There’s a 17-year-old Maltese boy with an inspirational story and a bunch of awesome trick shots that you can only dream of making.
Matthew Enriquez was born on the 26th October 2003 with a condition called spina bifida. He has had 28 operations, some very major ones too – but they aren’t enough to stop him from taking on any person who approaches him with a basketball challenge.
Enriquez started walking at six, but when he was 12, he fell and broke his knee. This accident put him back on the wheelchair, but it didn’t bring him down: in fact, he says if this didn’t happen, he wouldn’t have got involved in wheelchair basketball.”
And now, on his TikTok page, Enriquez has been calling for people to send him challenging shots to make – and his videos show just how serious he is about getting those dunks.
@quez5432challenge accepted @nic.strickland . any more challenges leave in the comments!!!♬ original sound – matthew
@quez5432Reply to @spongebobdude13 challenge accepted. anymore challenges leave in the comments. ##fypシ ##invincible ##popsmoke♬ original sound – matthew
From behind-the-head shots to using props to get the hoop, Enriquez’ videos are both uplifting and inspiring.
“He loves life even though he has had it tough,” his mother Louisa told Lovin Malta. “He has suffered when it comes to friends. But this year, he became close friends with a boy called Nick Strickland. Nick is a very sweet boy who jokes around and doesn’t see his disability as an issue.”
Louisa Enriquez herself is no stranger to challenges, having beaten cancer three times in the last year alone – and she says her sons determination has kept her spirits high, no matter what the family faces.
“I would say that Matt’s motto or quote for life is ‘Never give up and always try. Even if you don’t succeed, you gave it your best’.”
And giving it his best is what Enrique is all about – just check him keeping pace with beefy Maltese TikToker Daniel Umanah.
@quez5432thank you @danielumanah for being my personal trainer for the day 😃😃##fyp##workout♬ original sound – erens bf
We love what he’s doing, and he definitely deserves all the love and views he’s been getting recently – keep it up Matt!
