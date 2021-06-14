WATCH: 17-Year-Old Maltese Youth Pulls Off The Wildest Wheelchair Basketball Trick Shots

There’s a 17-year-old Maltese boy with an inspirational story and a bunch of awesome trick shots that you can only dream of making.

Matthew Enriquez was born on the 26th October 2003 with a condition called spina bifida. He has had 28 operations, some very major ones too – but they aren’t enough to stop him from taking on any person who approaches him with a basketball challenge.

Enriquez started walking at six, but when he was 12, he fell and broke his knee. This accident put him back on the wheelchair, but it didn’t bring him down: in fact, he says if this didn’t happen, he wouldn’t have got involved in wheelchair basketball.”

And now, on his TikTok page, Enriquez has been calling for people to send him challenging shots to make – and his videos show just how serious he is about getting those dunks.