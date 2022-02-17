د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: 17-Year-Old Reacts To Pre-2004 Maltese Eurovision Songs And We Feel Old Now

Ever walked into a room where Fabrizio Faniello’s iconic ‘Another Summer Night’ is playing, only for the chorus to come – and all the young ‘uns look at you confused?

Me neither – but watching 17-year-old @hailey.bailey101 react to pre-2004 Maltese Eurovision bangers is as close as you’ll come to that exact feeling. 

In a newly released video, Hailey is treated to some of the most iconic of cheesy Maltese anthems, including songs by Chiara, Julie and Ludwig and Times Three.

Her reactions range from shock to laughter to mass meeting vibes – but more than anything, the video shows the soul-crushing realisation that time really has flown by, and soon enough, with a few more summer nights, you’ll need help getting to the ocean.

Check out the video below and let us know in the comments whether you agree with Hailey’s reactions or not – and what songs she needs to listen to next to on part two, dropping tomorrow. 

 

