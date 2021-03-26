WATCH: 90 GPs Have Applied To Give COVID-19 Vaccinations In Malta

At least 90 General Practitioners (GPs) have signed up to be part of a new vaccination programme. The programme will allow people in Malta to be vaccinated by their local GP, instead of at vaccination hubs around the island.

There are around 150 private GPs in Malta.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed the initial 90 sign-ups. GPs are expected to give out vaccines around the time the vaccine becomes available to the general public; Health Minister Chris Fearne has said this would happen in May.



Aside from this, she noted that there were currently 144 people suffering from COVID-19 in Malta’s hospitals, with 20 of them being in the ITU at Mater Dei.

She also noted that the UK variant of the coronavirus is taking the place of the initial strain of the virus as it continues to prove to be very transmissible.

When it comes to lower swab testing numbers recorded in recent days, Gauci noted that fewer people were approaching the authorities to be tested. She reiterated that anyone who is concerned over whether they may have contracted the virus should reach out to health authorities immediately.

Over the last 24 hours, four men died due to COVID-19 related illnesses.

