WATCH: ‘A Bloodstained Deal’: Moviment Graffitti Hold Direct Action At Electrogas To Mark Four Years Since Daphne’s Murder

“We are here outside this monument to corruption that Daphne was investigating before she was killed. An investigation that had already implicated Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi in one of the most corrupt deals our country has ever seen,” the activists said.

Activists from the group hung a banner with the words ‘A Bloodstained Deal’ across the power station’s gate.

Activists from the civil society group Moviment Graffitti this morning held a direct action at the Electrogas power station in Delimara, on the four-year anniversary of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Caruana Galizia was killed four years ago as she left her Bidnija home. At the time of her murder, she was working on an investigation stemming from a massive leak of documents from the Electrogas power station.

They said that while the exact number of people involved and the full extent of the corruption was not yet known, however, they insisted that these sorts of shady dealings had characterised all government contracts in recent years, and none had been investigated.

“We repeat what we stated in our submission to the public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death: The state can never guarantee prevention against a de facto state of impunity if they are beholden to private corporate interests.”

Activists also called out disgraced minister Konrad Mizzi for avoiding answering questions about the power station, which the activists said only served the interests of a few wealthy individuals, at the expense of the rest of society.

They also reiterated their call for the resignation of Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis over his ties to alleged murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech – a shareholder in the Electrogas power station.

They said there was no doubt that Caruana Galizia’s assassination was a political one, and that she had been killed because she was a real threat to those in power.

The activists reiterated calls for the Electrogas contract to be investigated and for those responsible for wrongdoing to be held accountable.

