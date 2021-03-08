WATCH: Abela And Grech Pledge To Take COVID-19 Vaccine When It’s Their ‘Turn’ After Speaker Calls For MPs To Be Prioritised

The leaders of Malta’s two major political parties have both refused to follow a parliamentary ruling to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, saying they will wait their turns.

The Speaker of the House, Anglu Farrugia, today urged Malta’s Health Authorities to give MPs the vaccine as soon as was possible so that sittings would not be interrupted in light of MPs making contact with several people in their day to day work, exposing themselves to a greater risk of catching the virus.

However, both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech refused this, with each of them getting up to make an intervention explaining why.

Abela said that while he respects the Speaker’s rulings, and that he understood it, he “felt” he shouldn’t be given precedence over those more vulnerable than him, and that his decision was to wait until it was his turn according to Health Authorities’ plans.