WATCH: Activist Recounts What Camping Outside Floriana Depot For Three Nights Straight Was Really Like

Activist Alessandra Dee Crespo offered a detailed recount of what camping outside the Floriana depot for three nights straight was really like, during her speech at the national protest in Castille Square.

She was one of the activists to camp out in Repubblika’s latest action, as they demanded police action to be taken against Konrad Mizzi.

“In the three nights and days that we spent in front of the General Headquarters, we saw a lot and we heard a lot,” she detailed.

“We heard insults, we heard people driving by blasting the Labour party anthem. Some threw things at us, some stayed filming us as they passed by the car,” she explained.

“All of them were people either driving by in a car or in a building close by, no one actually had the guts to face us directly,” she said.

Apparently, there were also some people that stayed filming the activists from a publically owned building when they were meant to be working, and sending the videos and photos to Karl Stagno Navarra.