WATCH: Activist Recounts What Camping Outside Floriana Depot For Three Nights Straight Was Really Like
Activist Alessandra Dee Crespo offered a detailed recount of what camping outside the Floriana depot for three nights straight was really like, during her speech at the national protest in Castille Square.
She was one of the activists to camp out in Repubblika’s latest action, as they demanded police action to be taken against Konrad Mizzi.
“In the three nights and days that we spent in front of the General Headquarters, we saw a lot and we heard a lot,” she detailed.
“We heard insults, we heard people driving by blasting the Labour party anthem. Some threw things at us, some stayed filming us as they passed by the car,” she explained.
“All of them were people either driving by in a car or in a building close by, no one actually had the guts to face us directly,” she said.
Apparently, there were also some people that stayed filming the activists from a publically owned building when they were meant to be working, and sending the videos and photos to Karl Stagno Navarra.
“There were also some that threatened us on Facebook, that they would be coming to get us with a ‘gaffa’ to squash us against the pavement,” she said.
“During the second night, as soon as we entered our tents around midnight, we heard some men drinking in a bar close-by, discussing whether or not they should throw rocks at us,” she explained.
The activists also experienced long nights of heavy rain, and it rained so much that water started to flood their tents from the inside.
They were also worried that a driver would accidentally slip on the wet roads, and trample them within their tents.
However, with all the negativity they experienced, there was still some good in it all, with Crespo acknowledging all of the support that they had throughout the action.
“Thank you to all that showed their love and support towards us,” she said.
This action came as a response to the lack of charges against former minister Konrad Mizzi, as Repubblika continue calling for justice.
What do you make of this?