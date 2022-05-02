Watch: AFM Boat Inspection In Ħofriet Bay Leaves Father Confused And Furious
A Maltese boat-owner has uploaded footage of AFM soldiers boarding his vessel for an inspection in what he is calling an “extreme abuse of power”.
In an open letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela posted on Facebook earlier today, Clayton Agius spoke about how soldiers boarded his vessel on Saturday before searching it.
In a series of photos and videos uploaded on social media, Agius showed an AFM dinghy approach his boat, along with a clip of soldiers rummaging through the trash.
The seemingly tense stand-off continued with the AFM asking Agius to move to the harbour because “the documents provided to them are not enough”, saying “he’s arresting us and I don’t know why. Only in Malta.”
“Bye bye fellas,” he posted after they had finally left. “Better luck next time. Turns out we did nothing wrong after all. Gosh, who knew.”
“I don’t know if this ever happened to you, you’ll be relaxing with your family on the sea and you are besieged by a group of soldiers who are meant to protect us,” he said later, sharing a clip from the inspection and addressing his qualms to the prime minister himself. “Routine check up, they said.”
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Agius said he was left furious and confused as to why soldiers boarded his boat.
When asked what he thought they were looking for, Agius simply replied: “to ruin our day”.
