Watch: AFM Boat Inspection In Ħofriet Bay Leaves Father Confused And Furious

A Maltese boat-owner has uploaded footage of AFM soldiers boarding his vessel for an inspection in what he is calling an “extreme abuse of power”.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela posted on Facebook earlier today, Clayton Agius spoke about how soldiers boarded his vessel on Saturday before searching it.

In a series of photos and videos uploaded on social media, Agius showed an AFM dinghy approach his boat, along with a clip of soldiers rummaging through the trash.

The seemingly tense stand-off continued with the AFM asking Agius to move to the harbour because “the documents provided to them are not enough”, saying “he’s arresting us and I don’t know why. Only in Malta.”