WATCH: After Robert Abela Calls Him ‘Cheap’, Bernard Grech Says PM’s Worries About Muscat Raid Are Very Clear

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has said that Robert Abela’s recent mocking of him as “cheap and mediocre” betray how worried the Prime Minister feels about the police raid on his predecessor Joseph Muscat. “A former Prime Minister has been raided at home, which is a first, as part of a magisterial inquiry and the current Prime Minister is clearly very worried and not focused on the problems this country is facing,” Grech said when questioned by the press this afternoon. “People who are worried lash out, like Robert Abela did yesterday to me when he insulted me. It’s evident that Malta needs serious and mature politicians who don’t attack their adversaries with those kinds of disparaging words.” “A few days ago, the Prime Minister himself said we need to start a dialogue of mutual respect and not attack each other, and then he went and said those words against a person who occupies a constitutional role. He should be ashamed of himself.”

In his initial public comment following the raid, Abela hit out at Grech for interpreting Muscat’s video reaction as a sign that the former Prime Minister believes his successor sent the police after him to humiliate him. “The noise I heard came from the Opposition Leader,” Abela said when asked for his reaction to Muscat’s pledge in the video to “make some noise”. “[Grech] alleged that I had sent the police to Joseph Muscat’s home to humiliate him, which shows how cheap and mediocre he is.”

Police raided Muscat’s Burmarrad home as part of a magisterial inquiry into Vitals Global Healthcare, the company which had been granted a controversial concession to develop and manage the St Luke’s, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals which it eventually sold to Steward Healthcare after running into financial problems. Muscat said the police had asked him for information about his relationship with Accutor AG, a Swiss company run by lawyer Wasay Bhatti which had received €3.6 million from Steward Healthcare during the period it had taken over the VGH concession. Muscat received some €60,000 from Accutor AG in consultancy fees shortly after his 2019 resignation as Prime Minister in the wake of a political crisis sparked by Yorgen Fenech’s arrest for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The former Prime Minister has denied any wrongdoing, arguing that the money was for work that was fully documented, fully invoiced and taxed.

Addressing his supporters after the raid, Muscat said he was only half-surprised when the police knocked on his door because he had been tipped off by “someone from the PN” following a coy Facebook post that PN MP Jason Azzopardi had published on Sunday. However, police sources have told Lovin Malta that the leak had actually come from within the police. Abela refused to call an investigation into the alleged leak when questioned by Lovin Malta today and Grech said it is up to the police to investigate whether such a leak took place. “If an investigation must take place, then the police must do their job as happens in every normal democratic country.” We are reaching a horrible and dangerous situation whereby police won’t launch an investigation unless a political party, politician or civil society asks them to do so. If the police believe something must be investigated, they have an obligation to investigate.” Cover Photo: From left: Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat What do you make of Bernard Grech’s comments?