WATCH: After Testy Confrontation, Ian Borg Tells NET Journalist She Should Be Sacked 

Transport Minister Ian Borg took a jab at a NET News journalist today after she repeatedly pressed him on whether he believes Daphne Caruana Galizia was “irrelevant”. NET sent a TV crew to grill Borg after former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat testified at the public inquiry that Caruana Galizia was killed after she became “politically irrelevant” to both the government and Opposition. “Do you agree with Joseph Muscat that Daphne Caruana Galizia was irrelevant?” journalist Christine Amaira asked.

“Everyone passes their own remarks, there’s an ongoing process and we should let it continue…” Borg started, before Amaira interrupted him to repeat her question. As the back and forth continued, the Minister eventually vented his frustration at the NET journalist’s style. “Were I your editor, I’d have removed you as journalist a while ago,” he said. “Other journalists ask questions and wait for the response, but you have an attitude problem. I still respect you but I’ll answer you how I want and not how you want me to.”