د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: After Testy Confrontation, Ian Borg Tells NET Journalist She Should Be Sacked 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Transport Minister Ian Borg took a jab at a NET News journalist today after she repeatedly pressed him on whether he believes Daphne Caruana Galizia was “irrelevant”.

NET sent a TV crew to grill Borg after former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat testified at the public inquiry that Caruana Galizia was killed after she became “politically irrelevant” to both the government and Opposition.

“Do you agree with Joseph Muscat that Daphne Caruana Galizia was irrelevant?” journalist Christine Amaira asked.

 

“Everyone passes their own remarks, there’s an ongoing process and we should let it continue…” Borg started, before Amaira interrupted him to repeat her question.

As the back and forth continued, the Minister eventually vented his frustration at the NET journalist’s style.

“Were I your editor, I’d have removed you as journalist a while ago,” he said. “Other journalists ask questions and wait for the response, but you have an attitude problem. I still respect you but I’ll answer you how I want and not how you want me to.”

NET described this as an “arrogant attack” against its journalist but Borg defended his response.

“Her negative attitude, trying to put responses into one’s mouth, is doing more harm than good to her newsroom. I’m pleased to see their support keep dropping in surveys.”

What do you make of this exchange? 

READ NEXT: You Can Now Travel From Sliema To The Three Cities With This New 'Seamless' Ferry

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK