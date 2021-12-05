WATCH: Alex Alden Releases Impressive Graphic Video For New Touching Single

Alex Alden just dropped a new video for her latest single – and it’s a mix between an arthouse movie and a lucid dream.

Vagabond sees the former X Factor Malta judge travel across colourful and absurd backdrops as she soothingly sings about finding somewhere to belong.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Alden broke down what the song meant to her.

“Belonging is a place we all seek. Some may find it, whilst some are destined to search for it forever,” she said.

“Vagabond is a reflection on feelings of belonging and how sometimes we don’t feel like we belong to any one place. If you go deeper, you can also see how this presents the delightful freedom to belong everywhere and anywhere. Perhaps to belong solely to yourself and act based on one’s own ideals and convictions. Wouldn’t this be the ultimate form of self-expression; to live your life as one chooses to?”

The video was produced by Bruce Micallef Eynaud, and featured some incredible imagery that pairs perfectly with Alden’s tone. Check out some key moments from the video below.