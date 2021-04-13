WATCH: ALS Hero Bjorn Formosa Enters Dar Bjorn 2 Site In Żebbug For First Time

After years of fundraising, dedication and hard work, Malta’s foremost ALS activist Bjorn Formosa has finally entered Dar Bjorn 2 as it begins to take shape. The soon-to-be-ready home for ALS residents as well as people with other neurological conditions will feature a gym, pool, five floors, dedicated state-of-the-art equipment and nearly 30 rooms for patients to receive 24/7 care by experts. As he entered the site for the first time with his wife Maria and his ALS Malta team, workers greeted Formosa and pointed out where some of the features were set to become reality.

Clearly emotional, Formosa told Lovin Malta that it made him truly happy to see this dream of his taking shape. He took to social media to share an image from the site and thanked workers for their hard work in building a home for Maltese people who desperately need it.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord that can lead to total loss of physical functions in arms, legs and other key parts of the body; however, the mind stays fully functional.

