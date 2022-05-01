Watch: Ambulance Drivers And Engineers ‘Staying In Containers’ At Gozo Hospital, Alex Borg Warns

Ambulance drivers and engineers at the Steward-run Gozo Hospital are “staying in containers”, newly appointed spokesperson for Gozo Alex Borg has claimed.

Speaking in an interview with Lovin Malta, Borg said that the deal to hand over the Gozo General Hospital has failed to deliver and meet its contractual obligations to provide adequate healthcare on the island.

“There was no direct investment in the service. There was no direct investment in the infrastructure of the hospital,” Borg said.

“The ambulance drivers are staying in containers, the engineers are staying in containers.”

Borg insisted that there are countless numbers of people on both sides of the political divide who are concerned about the issue.

He pointed to the lack of chemotherapy treatment and MRI scans at the Gozo General Hospital, which he said are vital services for the people on the island.

Borg has first-hand experience with the issue. His father, who died from cancer three years ago, had to travel regularly to and from Gozo and Malta just to get essential treatment.

“People who are suffering from a serious illness have to always travel that extra distance,” he said.