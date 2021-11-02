د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: And It’s Gone. Quaint Xlendi Boathouse Knocked Down Ahead Of Apartment Construction

Xlendi’s landscape has been permanently changed, as one of its last remaining boathouses has been knocked down ahead of proposed development.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows a crane knocking down the boathouse in the quaint Gozitan seaside town.

The building, which used to house The Boathouse restaurant, was knocked down after the Planning Authority approved an application to convert it into a five-storey block of apartments.

A restaurant will take over the ground floor and first floor levels, with four overlying residential apartments.

The plans sparked public outrage and a debate about the future of Gozo, with a parliamentary petition even filed in a last-ditch attempt to save the boathouse.

“This latest development proposal for a block of apartments on the site of the Boathouse in Xlendi is destroying the heart and soul of the village and Gozo,” the petition, filed by John Richard Agius, reads.

“The public reaction on social media clearly demonstrates the view of both the Maltese and Gozitans. Malta is fast losing its culture, heritage and appeal to tourists and this approval is a step too far. The PA on this site MUST be revoked.”

Do you think Gozo is losing its soul?

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

