WATCH: And It’s Gone. Quaint Xlendi Boathouse Knocked Down Ahead Of Apartment Construction
Xlendi’s landscape has been permanently changed, as one of its last remaining boathouses has been knocked down ahead of proposed development.
Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows a crane knocking down the boathouse in the quaint Gozitan seaside town.
The building, which used to house The Boathouse restaurant, was knocked down after the Planning Authority approved an application to convert it into a five-storey block of apartments.
@lovinmaltaofficial
The last Xlendi boathouse is being knocked down 👀 What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below ⬇️ #fyp #malta #maltatiktok #xlendi #lovinmalta #viral #fypmalta #trending #onlyinmalta
A restaurant will take over the ground floor and first floor levels, with four overlying residential apartments.
The plans sparked public outrage and a debate about the future of Gozo, with a parliamentary petition even filed in a last-ditch attempt to save the boathouse.
“This latest development proposal for a block of apartments on the site of the Boathouse in Xlendi is destroying the heart and soul of the village and Gozo,” the petition, filed by John Richard Agius, reads.
“The public reaction on social media clearly demonstrates the view of both the Maltese and Gozitans. Malta is fast losing its culture, heritage and appeal to tourists and this approval is a step too far. The PA on this site MUST be revoked.”
Do you think Gozo is losing its soul?