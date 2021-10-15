WATCH: Animal Welfare And Police Raid Dog Show Enthusiast Banned From Owning Dogs Due To Mistreatment
An operation by the police and Animal Welfare Directorate is currently underway to seize a number of dogs in the care of an individual found guilty of animal mistreatment.
Yesterday Lovin Malta reported how the man, Antonio Vella, was found guilty of not caring for the animals in his possession. He was given a suspended sentence, handed a €20,000 fine and was banned from owning dogs for 25 years.
Lovin Malta is informed members of the Animal Welfare Directorate and the police this morning showed up at the man’s residence to take the dogs away but were turned back because no warrant had been obtained beforehand.
Newsbook.com.mt is broadcasting live from the scene.
They returned this afternoon with a warrant in-hand to take the dogs, in what is expected to be a long and complicated operation.
Throughout proceedings against Vella, the court heard how he was a dog show enthusiast who kept several pedigree dogs. However, an inspection by the animal welfare directorate found that many of the dogs in his care were not being treated properly.
A large number of the dogs were dirty with some also appearing to be malnourished.
Five to six of the dogs were found in cages in the man’s kitchen by the Animal Welfare director, the court was told.
Most of the dogs – which included Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Pharaoh Hounds, Rough Collies, Chow Chows and Shih Tzus – were chipped, though 14 weren’t.
