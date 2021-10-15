WATCH: Animal Welfare And Police Raid Dog Show Enthusiast Banned From Owning Dogs Due To Mistreatment 

An operation by the police and Animal Welfare Directorate is currently underway to seize a number of dogs in the care of an individual found guilty of animal mistreatment.

Yesterday Lovin Malta reported how the man, Antonio Vella, was found guilty of not caring for the animals in his possession. He was given a suspended sentence, handed a €20,000 fine and was banned from owning dogs for 25 years.

Lovin Malta is informed members of the Animal Welfare Directorate and the police this morning showed up at the man’s residence to take the dogs away but were turned back because no warrant had been obtained beforehand.

Newsbook.com.mt is broadcasting live from the scene.