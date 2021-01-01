WATCH: Another Brawl Broke Out Last Night, This Time Between Two Guys In Valletta

د . إAEDSRر . س

A fight between two men in Valletta late last night ended with one of the assailants in hospital.

According to a police spokesperson, the fight occurred at 1:20 am on Triq it-Teatru l-Antik between a 22-year-old man from Floriana and a 51-year-male from Floriana.

In a video published online, one man dressed in white can be seen kicking and punching another man into patio heaters before leaping on him. It takes several seconds before bystanders are able to break up the fight.

@lovinmaltaofficialPaceville wasn’t the only place with large street brawls last night 😬 One of the clips currently making the rounds on WhatsApp 🤦‍♂️ #fyp #malta #mt♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

 The 51-year-old sustained injures after being hit with a glass bottle and was escorted to Mater Dei hospital.

It is also apparent that those involved aren’t wearing facemasks and needless to say aren’t abiding by social distancing measures. On the other hand, bystanders can be seen looking on, many of whom aren’t wearing facemasks either.

Despite pleas by health authorities to respect coronavirus mitigation measures, many people ventured out to celebrate the New Year.

In Paceville, a fight outside an establishment ended up with police having to intervene and draw taser guns. It was reported that around 50 people were present and three had to go to hospital for injuries sustained.

Moreover, St George’s Square in Valletta was packed last night with people showing a complete disregard of social distancing measures.

Police investigations into the fight are ongoing.

