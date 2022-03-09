Watch: Archbishop Stomps Into Frame As Julia Farrugia Portelli Speech Blocks Mdina Exit

Malta’s Archbishop found himself blocked in Mdina temporarily as a political speech was being held in the entrance to the Silent City.

In footage going viral on social media, Archbishop Charles Scicluna’s car can be seen rolling up behind Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli as she delivered a speech in front of Vilhena Palace in the entrance of Mdina on Monday.

However, cars stopped behind her podium which was placed near the centre of the entrance boulevard, unsure if they should (or could) drive past – and soon enough, the Archbishop exits to car to try and figure out what’s going on.

Soon enough, he’s seen in the background walking back and forth, speaking to an official about what he should do next before returning to his vehicle, slightly miffed.

Moments after Scicluna appears in the background and approaches the podium, the footage cut to a minute of stock footage – however, an eagle-eyed cameraman caught the Archbishop’s testy interaction anyway.

And around a minute later, the footage returns to the presser, with vehicles sneaking pass the live conference quietly, with the Archbishop assumedly on his way to his next engagement.