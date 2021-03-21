WATCH: Are These The Fanciest Maltese Pigeons Ever?
You might think you know pigeons, but a new TikTok video will prove how little you truly know about our avian friends.
The video, which has racked up 2.7 million views and was uploaded by user @fancylove34, shows a group of pigeons with what have to be the longest legs this side of the Marsa racing track.
The account, which described the birds as “Brown Bar Maltese pigeons” is dedicated to all types of fancy pigeons – and while the pigeons colouring does look recognisable, the legs are out of this world, and viewers could barely hold themselves back.
Honestly, if we ever see these pigeon legs in a local pjazza, we are definitely trying to grab a nearby selfie.
@fancylove34 brown bar Maltese pigeon
“What is the name of the breed?” one person asked. “Vogue,” replied another.
“They look like supermodels,” said a third person, as other people attempted to get their heads around the insane appendages.
A local avian expert told Lovin Malta that this “fancy” breed of pigeon was often bred by enthusiasts and experts within the community globally. There are a number of breeds with clear aesthetic differences, such as the Pouter pigeon, which also features super long legs.
This type of Maltese pigeon often takes the form of a “chicken body”, with long legs, a shorter tail and a long neck.
Pigeon breeding and racing is a traditionally popular hobby in Malta, with breeders and enthusiasts still practicing their passion to this very day – here’s hoping that we see these “supermodel” pigeons on a local runway sometime soon.