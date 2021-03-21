WATCH: Are These The Fanciest Maltese Pigeons Ever?

You might think you know pigeons, but a new TikTok video will prove how little you truly know about our avian friends.

The video, which has racked up 2.7 million views and was uploaded by user @fancylove34, shows a group of pigeons with what have to be the longest legs this side of the Marsa racing track.

The account, which described the birds as “Brown Bar Maltese pigeons” is dedicated to all types of fancy pigeons – and while the pigeons colouring does look recognisable, the legs are out of this world, and viewers could barely hold themselves back.

Honestly, if we ever see these pigeon legs in a local pjazza, we are definitely trying to grab a nearby selfie.