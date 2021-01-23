WATCH: Are You Going To Take The COVID-19 Vaccine? This Is How Malta Feels About Them

Lovin Malta wanted to know what Malta really thinks about the coronavirus jab, so we headed down to Valletta to ask the people: Are you going to take the COVID-19 vaccine?

The COVID-19 vaccine. What’s really in it? Do you treat everything you put in your body with the same scepticism?

Thankfully, the majority of people said they were willing to get inoculated. The reasons why varied: some wanted to protect those around them, others just wanted to get on with normality or travel abroad. Of course, there were a few sceptics.

Surprisingly, it was the younger generation that felt most uncertain about the jab, but luckily their scepticism wasn’t rooted in internet conspiracies.

