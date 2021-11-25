WATCH: Army Helicopter Helps Rescue Elderly Woman Trapped In Car After Burmarrad Flooding

An AFM helicopter was called in to help out an elderly woman in distress after her car got stuck in floods as she was driving through Burmarrad.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows an AFM official lowered from a chopper and rescuing the woman from her car, which was almost completely submerged.

A Civil Protection Department spokesperson told Lovin Malta that CPD were informed of a woman in distress earlier today. Two CPD officials went on site but, as the floods kept on growing, they ended up trapped too and had to call in the army for assistance.

Thankfully, all three people were successfully rescued. Malta’s streets were plunged into chaos this morning as a violent storm hit the island, with the Met Office issuing an Orange weather warning. Floods forced the closure of several streets and some cars were left submerged. Have you been impacted by today’s heavy storm?

