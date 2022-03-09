Watch: ‘Arrogant’ Labour Supporter Slaps Mic Out Of Journalist’s Hand At Paola Rally

A Maltese journalist faced a hostile crowd while covering a Labour rally in Paola on Sunday – with one man even hitting the microphone out of the journalist’s hand.

Times of Malta’s Mark Laurence Zammit was speaking to Labour supporters at the rally, asking a number of questions, including what their favourite policy was and whether they thought the Labour Party would win the upcoming General Election.

While speaking to a small group of people, a man enters the picture, looking at Zammit and saying:

“Let me tell you what a beating PN will get in the next election,” the man said.

“Hold on, let me ask you another question,” Zammit says to the man.

In response, the man slaps the microphone out of his hand.

“Oh no, don’t be arrogant,” other supporters immediately tell the man.

“Don’t be ignorant,” says another.