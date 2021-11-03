WATCH: ‘Aw Sieħbi!’: PN MPs Caught In Candid Chat After Going Live On Facebook By Mistake

It’s the worst nightmare of everyone who has ever participated in a live social media broadcast (ourselves included)… going live too early or finishing the live video too late.

Unfortunately for PN MPs Clyde Puli and Robert Cutajar, that’s what happened to them this morning as they were giving a soundcheck before addressing a press conference, unaware that they had already gone live.

In it, Puli can be heard poking fun at a party photographer, jokingly calling him “dak il-bott tal-abjad” and saying he must put up with him because that’s what his Christian values require of him.