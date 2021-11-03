WATCH: ‘Aw Sieħbi!’: PN MPs Caught In Candid Chat After Going Live On Facebook By Mistake
It’s the worst nightmare of everyone who has ever participated in a live social media broadcast (ourselves included)… going live too early or finishing the live video too late.
Unfortunately for PN MPs Clyde Puli and Robert Cutajar, that’s what happened to them this morning as they were giving a soundcheck before addressing a press conference, unaware that they had already gone live.
In it, Puli can be heard poking fun at a party photographer, jokingly calling him “dak il-bott tal-abjad” and saying he must put up with him because that’s what his Christian values require of him.
@lovinmaltaofficialJust me and the gang casually chilling before a press conference 👀🤭😂 #fyp #malta #fypmalta #lovinmalta #PN #pressconference #livestream #banter
“I must say that the Stamperija [the PN’s headquarters] cannot catch a break because of people like him,” he jokes, before shouting out “My friend!” (“Sieħbi”) to someone else.
Cutajar then jokes about how one of the PN media officials “looks like a foreigner” and how his own throat hurts when he isn’t speaking.
Puli told Lovin Malta that he was pulling the photographer’s leg as part of a running joke between the two of them.
“It was a light moment before the press conference… then someone told me it was actually live!” he said.
