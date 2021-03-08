WATCH: ‘Be Proud, Be You’: Lovin Malta Celebrates Trailblazing Women In Malta For International Women’s Day

The powerful visual debunks old stereotypes and gatekeeping myths about women, like, for example, that they can’t play sports, don’t belong in politics or board rooms.

It’s International Women’s Day, a time to celebrate women of all ranks, professions and walks of life. That’s exactly what Lovin Malta did in collaboration with VSQUARED for a trailblazing video in honour of inspirational women in Malta.

Female Maltese figures in every field beg to differ: from Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, the face of Malta’s fight against COVID-19, to European Parliament Vice President Roberta Metsola and Malta’s highest-ranked weightlifter Tenishia Thornton.

In other words, Malta isn’t short of female excellence. As the video says, be loud, be proud, take up space and most importantly, be you.

Happy International Women’s Day!

Share this with a woman who inspires you