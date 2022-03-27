Watch: Bernard Grech: ‘Nowhere Else In The World Do Prime Ministers Send Cheques A Week Before Election’
Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has hit out at the government for issuing cheques to the nation a week before the election, warning this move could have unfairly influenced the final result.
“I submit myself to the will of the people but a corrupt practice remains a corrupt practice and those with the authority to investigate should do so,” Grech told the press this afternoon.
“Nowhere in the world does a Prime Minister personally send cheques, with his signature on them, a week before the election.”
Grech said he intends to remain PN leader despite the party’s electoral trashing and said people are free to contest, as per the PN statute.
“It’s a democratic election, and if someone wants to contest, they have every right to do so, as I had done.”
Grech said he tried to speak to every PN candidate after the defeat and managed to speak to around 80% of them so far as “many of them had their phones switched off”.
Questioned by Lovin Malta, he appeared to suggest that Adrian Delia, the candidate who he had succeeded as leader two years ago, was one of the 20% who didn’t answer his phone.
Do you think Bernard Grec should remain PN leader?