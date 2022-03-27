Watch: Bernard Grech: ‘Nowhere Else In The World Do Prime Ministers Send Cheques A Week Before Election’ 

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has hit out at the government for issuing cheques to the nation a week before the election, warning this move could have unfairly influenced the final result.

“I submit myself to the will of the people but a corrupt practice remains a corrupt practice and those with the authority to investigate should do so,” Grech told the press this afternoon.

“Nowhere in the world does a Prime Minister personally send cheques, with his signature on them, a week before the election.”

Grech said he intends to remain PN leader despite the party’s electoral trashing and said people are free to contest, as per the PN statute.