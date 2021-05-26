WATCH: Bernard Grech Pledges To Refund €50 Million From Electricity Overcharging To Public If Elected Prime Minister

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has pledged to refund €50 million to consumers who have been overcharged for their water and electricity consumption, insisting that political responsibility needs to be shouldered by those who knew about the problem but did nothing. A draft NAO report was leaked to the Times of Malta, which this morning reported that the NAO concluded that consumers could have paid “extra charges” amounting to €6.5 million. An investigation had been requested back in 2019 after it emerged that ARMS – the company that manages utility bills on behalf of Enemalta and the Water Services Corporation – was calculating electricity bills in a manner that led to some people being overcharged.

Grech said that a government led by him would see to it that the money is paid back in full. A spokesperson for the PN confirmed that the €50 million figure had been calculated on the basis of an estimated €5.5 million overcharged over an nine-year period. “When it wasn’t known that there was this anomaly one could accept that there was a genuine mistake,” Grech said when asked what he expected of the government now that it appeared to have been confirmed that customers were overcharged.