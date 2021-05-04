WATCH: Bernard Grech Questions Reasoning Behind 5pm Restaurant Curfew

He also pointed out that as regards restaurants, the government was contradicting itself, given that “there was a time when it was saying that there was no problem with restaurants but now it is saying there is”.

He said that while it was positive that Malta was reopening gradually, the government needed to be clearer in explaining why certain decisions were being taken.

Speaking during an interview on NET TV Grech warned against rushing back to normal ways too quickly, arguing that this could undermine the sacrifices made by businesses thus far.

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has questioned the reasoning behind the government ordering restaurants to close by 5pm once they reopen next week.

“Restaurant owners say, and it’s understandable that they do, that they operate a controlled environment. People are sitting down and you can limit the number of people you have so the chance of transmission, as I understand it and as the government has been telling us, is very low.

“So why is it that till five o’clock is ok but beyond five isn’t? This is something we have a right, an obligation even, to ask so that we can bring forward restaurant owners’ concerns,” Grech said.

His comments come just over a week after the government announced that a number of measures would be lifted next week.

Since the announcement, the government has come under fire for not explaining its plans thoroughly enough, especially with some specific sectors.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said earlier today that the government would be announcing details about the next phase of the country’s reopening in the coming days.

Grech also called on authorities to ensure the necessary control at the country’s borders once it starts to open itself up to tourism once again.

Turning to the economy, Grech said that a government led by the PN would introduce a fairer tax system for small and medium enterprises.

He said the PN wanted to reform the country’s taxation system in order to ensure a more level playing field and would also prioritise good governance and reinvest money saved from corruption back into the economy.

Do you agree with the PN leader? Comment below