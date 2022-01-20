WATCH: Bernard Grech Won’t Kick Roberta Metsola Out Of PN Despite Hardline Warning To Pro-Choice Politicians 

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has confirmed that he has no intention of kicking newly-elected European Parliament Roberta Metsola out of the PN despite her recent pro-choice comments jarring with a hardline stance he had taken against politicians who take a stance in favour of abortion rights. “I have made it clear that the PN’s position was, is, and will remain against abortion and in favour of life, and I have always said that this is the party’s general line,” Grech said when questioned by Lovin Malta today. However, one must also understand that Roberta Metsola has now been entrusted with the mandate of the entire European Parliament which represents hundreds of millions of Europeans who have a different direction, and she has obligations to all those countries she is representing.” #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #pn #bernardgrech #robertametsola #lm ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta @lovinmaltaofficial What do you make of Bernard Grech’s answer on Roberta Metsola’s role in PN? #fyp

Grech urged people to focus on Metsola’s success in becoming the first Maltese politician to be elected to the prestigious European post. “Thank God that good news about Malta is finally being spread internationally. Malta is being mentioned for the right reasons and not for corruption, robbery and murder, which unfortunately had become the order of the day under the PL government over the past nine years. Last November, Grech warned that no one who is in favour of the legalisation of abortion will be allowed to form part of or represent the PN. “The issue of abortion, for me, is closed. This party was, is and will always remain against abortion,” Grech had said. “No one, and I repeat, no one who is in favour of abortion will represent or form part of the party as long as I am the leader. Not in the past, not now and not in the future.”

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola

Following her historic election as European Parliament president on Tuesday, Metsola faced several questions from journalists about her voting record as MEP against abortion rights. Metsola made it clear that she will now adopt the position of the EP, which proclaimed last year that safe access to abortion is a human right. Following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday, Metsola also pledged to sign a pact that guarantees women’s access to abortion and contraceptives within the EU “The position of the parliament is unambiguous and unequivocal, and that is also my position,” Metsola stated. “That is exactly what I will do throughout my mandate as president on this issue.”

Following Grech's U-turn, pro-choice lobby group Doctors For Choice said the PN leader should refrain from making "populist statements" about abortion in the future so as to avoid such "embarrassment".