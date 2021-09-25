WATCH: BirdLife Recovers Three Shot Protected Birds Bringing Tally Since 1st September To 21

Several birds of prey were shot at yesterday in what BirdLife Malta and the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) have described as rampant illegal hunting across various locations on Malta and Gozo.

In a statement, this afternoon the two environmental NGOs noted that south-westerly winds have favoured a peak in observed migration of birds of prey.

“Several birds were being shot illegally, with injured birds being recovered in the evening and members of the public inundating BirdLife Malta with calls reporting shooting at birds of prey as they sought places to roost for the night,” BirdLife said.

It said that illegal hunting was witnessed across several localities including Dingli, Victoria Lines, Siggiewi and Rabat in Malta, as well as Xlendi, Marsalforn, Ghasri and Gharb in Gozo.

Shooting extended into the evening and beyond the 7pm curfew currently in place to protect birds of prey, added the statement.

The targeted birds were mostly Honey-buzzards and Eurasian Hobby and Common Kestrel, it said.

The NGO noted that calls for assistance to the Environmental Protection Unit saw just a single police unit deployed to monitor the whole of Malta, while the Gozo police said that no field units were available.