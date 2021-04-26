WATCH: Bjorn Formosa Launches Fundraiser To Make Second ALS Home A Reality

Malta’s leading ALS activist Bjorn Formosa has launched a fundraising campaign to help fund the opening of a second home for those living with the disease.

In a video uploaded to Facebook this evening, Formosa appealed to the public to help him make his second wish in six years a reality.

“What do you wish for Bjorn? Make a wish,” a woman can be heard saying at the start of the touching video, which then cuts away to Formosa himself.

“Had I been asked this when I was young, I would have said a pilot. Today my life has changed, and so have my dreams. I have opened my first home for patients, and now I want to open another. We have accomplished all this in six years. I want to finish this home and that is why I want your help.”