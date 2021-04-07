WATCH: Blood Clots Are A Rare Side Effect Of AstraZeneca Vaccine, European Medicines Agency Confirms

The European Medicines Agency has concluded that the AstraZeneca vaccine is linked to rare cases of blood clots found in people who received the vaccine.

Addressing a press conference earlier today, Emer Cook, executive director of the EMA, stated that blood clots are a side effect of the vaccine.

“After a very in-depth analysis, the reported cases of unusual blood clotting following vaccination with AstraZeneca should be listed as possible side effects of the vaccine,” she said.

Nonetheless, the EMA insisted that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risk of its side effects.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has proven to be problematic after several countries, including France, Germany and Italy, halted its distribution over fears that it may lead to blood clots and thrombosis.

The EMA later concluded that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks and should be used. Unlike other European countries, Malta never stopped distributing the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Malta has procured a million doses of AstraZeneca through a joint EU initiative. A well-informed source has told Lovin Malta that health authorities decide whether to halts its distribution according to the findings of the EMA review.

What do you make of this? Let us know below