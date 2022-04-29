Watch: Bloodied Man Hospitalised After Late Night Group Fight In Paceville

Police are seeking a number of individuals who were involved in late night brawl last night that left one man bloodied and battered.

The man has been taken to Mater Dei Hospital for medical treatment.

An argument erupted in Triq San Ġorġ in Paceville, St Julian’s, last night at around 11.30pm, a police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta. A number of persons were involved in the argument, which escalated into a fight.

In footage sent to this newsroom, one man wearing a white shirt covered in blood can be seen sitting on the roadside as police officers attend to the scene. One man attempts to wipe some blood from the injured man’s face as he speaks to police until one officer removed the man physically.