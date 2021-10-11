WATCH: Body Positivity Campaigner Dedicates Heartfelt X Factor Malta Performance To Unwell Mother

A Maltese body positivity and invisible disability campaigner has auditioned for the newest season of X Factor Malta in an emotional performance dedicated to her mother in hospital. Emily Jones, known for her work on Instagram and OnlyFans with her 240,000 followers, stepped up to the plate and appeared in front of judges Ira Losco, Howard Keith, Philippa Naudi and Ivan Grech. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily 🌺 📍Malta🇲🇹 (@miss___jones) Before beginning a rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You, Jones spoke about why she wanted to appear on the national show. “Today, to be honest, I’m really here to honour my mom,” she said emotionally before breaking down for a moment “I’ll try and keep calm, I’m really not here for a sob story… my mom’s always been my absolute biggest supporter when it comes to music, singing and unfortunately she’s really unwell at the moment.”

Emily and her mother on her most recent birthday

Her mother fell ill with a brain tumour, and is currently in hospital right now – and Emily wanted to so something to make her mom proud, to show her “the love and support she had given her over the years”.

Emily garnered three yeses from the judges – with one no from Howard Keith – with the judges saying they wanted to see more from the 31-year-old singer. Speaking to Lovin Malta, Emily said that she was ready for the challenge – and dreams of joining Joseph Calleja on stage one day. “I am definitely hyped to have made it through,” she said. “I was surprised by how nervous I was on my audition day – I really didn’t expect it to be so scary but walking in and realising like – I’m actually doing this – it was really intimidating.” “I used to do a lot with singing when I was younger but then life kind of got in the way,” she continued. “I’d like to encourage people to not let anything hold them back from pursuing their dreams, it’s never too late to go for what you want in life! Putting yourself out there can be really hard but you never know unless you try.” Now, she’s ready to go as far as she can on her X Factor Malta journey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily 🌺 📍Malta🇲🇹 (@miss___jones) “It was a real learning experience and I know I’ve got so much more to give and want to get back to this passion of mine and hopefully show what I can really do!”

